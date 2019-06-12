Woman spots her stolen car, chases with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman, along with officers, chased her stolen car in a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say the chase ended on Hilltree Drive after four people jumped out of the moving car and tried to flee on foot. The car came to a rest in a yard just feet from a home.

Witnesses say two men and two women were taken into custody shortly after in the Springhills subdivision.

Police later identified the suspects as 23-year-old Raymond Louis, 17-year-old Trent Wilson, 17-year-old Da'Kiya Johnson, and 18-year-old Daija Hughes.

According to arrest records, Johnson and Hughes were seen fleeing from the stolen vehicle wearing scrubs. Johnson and Hughes told officers they were in the car at the time of the pursuit, but did not know it was stolen.

Louis was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle, according to arrest documents. Police say that during the vehicle pursuit, he crossed into opposite lanes of traffic several times and ran several red lights. Louis along with Wilson fled on foot after the vehicle pursuit.

Arrest documents note that after apprehended and searched, both Louis and Wilson were in possession of drugs.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the woman saw her stolen car and followed it on the interstate until officers arrived and began their pursuit. The woman told WBRZ News 2 that the car was stolen on Monday.

The four suspects were booked on various charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Wilson was also charged with possession of marijuana. Louis was charged with possession of schedule 2 drugs.