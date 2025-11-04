52°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman shot inside trailer at Greenwell Village Mobile Home Park, roommate arrested
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot inside of her mobile home by her roommate on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Greenwell Village Mobile Home Park shortly after 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said the woman's roommate was detained. Their name has not been released.
No more information was immediately available.
News
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot inside of her mobile home by her roommate on Monday afternoon, law enforcement... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
-
UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of...
Sports Video
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday