Woman sentenced 37 months in federal prison after Highland Road Chase Bank robbery

BATON ROUGE - A woman was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after an October 2023 bank robbery that took place at the Chase Bank on Highland Road, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jazmine Johnnie, 23, of New Iberia, admitted to attempting to rob the bank of $45,000 on Oct. 10, 2023. According to the admissions, Johnnie went to the location in a rented Dodge Challenger on Oct. 9 and told a teller she would return the next day.

The next day, she drove up in the same Challenger with the same outfit as the day prior. She walked into the bank’s lobby, stopped at a desk, picked up a blank withdrawal slip, and wrote on back of the slip, “This bomb in my bag will go off in 5 minutes! My BF is speaking to the teller with a AK & is ready to shoot if cops are (sic) security is notified[.] You have 15 seconds to give me 45,000 are (sic) everyone dies. Timer is on. You try anything or notify anyone & the bomb will go off. Clock is ticking.” At the bottom of the note “$45,000” was written with a circle around it.

After writing the note, Johnnie walked to the teller station in the rear of the bank carrying a purse, a cell phone, and the demand note that she had just written before sliding the note to the teller. She then set her purse on the teller's counter and showed the screen of her cell phone with a timer counting down to the teller.

The teller gave Johnnie $3,500 in cash, and Johnnie left afterward and drove away in the aforementioned Challenger.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, she surrendered and admitted to committing the robbery in a post-arrest interview. She was arrested in Houston on Nov. 10 by U.S. Marshals.