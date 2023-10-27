Woman says she's living in fear as her accused abuser awaits trial

BATON ROUGE - Months after a man was arrested for setting his ex's house on fire, a woman says she's still living in fear as she awaits closure in his criminal case.

Christian King was arrested Jan. 15 and booked for simple arson, violation of protective orders, and simple criminal damage to property.

King appeared before judge Eboni Johnson Rose on Wednesday. It's just one more court date in a string of them since January, when he was caught on video setting fire to the house where the mother of his child lives.

"I reported multiple times, and until the fire, he was just walking free continually harassing me...." Breanna Jones told WBRZ. "I never feel safe, I am on edge all day, every day. I am in therapy for it trying to get better."

Now, she is speaking out during domestic violence month about how hard it is for victims of domestic abuse to be protected by law enforcement.

If you're struggling to find help, you can find more domestic violence resources here.