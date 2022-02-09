Woman saddled with someone else's $2,200 electricity bill

UPDATE: Entergy tells 2 On Your Side’s Brittany Weiss that there has been a resolution for Sybil Jordan. It thanks WBRZ for bringing her matter to Entergy’s attention.

Jordan tells 2 On Your Side’s Brittany Weiss that Entergy called to apologize and took off the $2,200 charge transferred to her bill. Jordan says Entergy told her it had made an error that dated back years. A representative had gone back into the phone conversation notes that showed Jordan had turned off the Automatic Turn On and those bills were not her responsibility.

“Thanks to you that they admitted that it was Entergy’s error,” said Jordan.

BATON ROUGE - It's an electric bill surprise that's giving someone a whole lot of distress. A woman who moved out of her Baton Rouge house a decade ago, is being told by Entergy she owes money from 2016, or her lights will be cut off.

Sybil Jordan doesn't think that's right and called 2 On Your Side. She says she shouldn't be responsible for someone else's mistake.

"That is not my bill," said Jordan.

She discovered the outrageous charge last week when she jumped online to pay her Entergy bill. Her bill had a transfer amount of $2,268.37. The transfer came from a property she once owned in Baton Rouge. Jordan says she washed her hands of that house a decade ago and moved into a house on the other side of the river in Port Allen.

"I don't have that money," she said."If I don't pay this $2,400 and something they're going to cut my lights off in Port Allen on the 26th."

Entergy tells 2 On Your Side the transferred bill is from November 2016 to May 2017, when the electricity was turned on at her old Baton Rouge property in Jordan's name.

When Jordan moved out of the Baton Rouge place, Entergy says an automatic turn on, or ATO was initiated in Jordan's name. An ATO is typically used by landlords and Entergy says it was never canceled. That means Entergy assumes tenants are moving in and house and Jordan absorbs that unpaid bill.

"I can't pay two bills," said Jordan. "I don't even own this house anymore."

She says there's been a big mistake and she remembers turning off the ATO years ago. She does not plan to pay a bill for electricity she did not use.

"It's like somebody got free lights," she said.

Friday, Entergy advised Jordan to file a fraud report. It also said it would not cut her lights off Monday, while it investigates. Later, 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss was able to track down the correct property owner, who says he's owned the house since 2014. Entergy has been informed and provided correct contact information for the current property owner. WBRZ is currently waiting to learn the results of that interaction.