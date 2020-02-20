Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital Boosts Security Following Slew of attacks on South LA Medical Personnel
BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital is upgrading its security following a slew of hospital attacks in the area.
One study revealed that a disturbing 75% of workplace attacks take place at medical facilities, and Baton Rouge is no stranger to such dangerous incidents.
For example, in January, at Our Lady Of the Lake Hospital, a nurse and doctor were attacked by a patient. Another patient-attack turned fatal when a Baton Rouge General nurse was killed during a similar incident.
Director of Security at Woman's Hospital, Bill Icenogle, says the institution is upgrading security to reduce the likelihood of similar incidents.
He told WBRZ, "Everything that we're doing right now, security-wise, all the investments in safety and security in this hospital right now, is about one thing and one thing only. It's about keeping our staff and those here in the hospital safe."
The hospital has hired 13 new security officers, increasing employee training, and implementing a lockdown system.
