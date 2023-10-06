Woman linked to infamous Livingston sheriff's deputy has her rape conviction tossed, expected to get a new trial

Editor's note: The Department of Corrections clarified that while Curtin has been released into the custody of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, she remains jailed in another facility in Concordia Parish as of Friday.

LIVINGSTON - A woman sentenced to life in prison for her involvement in a rape case involving disgraced sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins will get a new trial after an appeals court overturned her conviction.

Records obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Thursday show that Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeal ordered that Melanie Curtin, who was convicted of aggravated rape and video voyeurism in 2021, be given another chance in court.

She was released from state custody Friday. While Curtin is now a Livingston Parish inmate, she is being jailed in another parish, according to a Department of Corrections spokesperson. Jail records show she's currently being held in Concordia Parish.

"As of today, Melanie Curtain is no longer a Department of Corrections inmate. On Thursday, the First Circuit Court of Appeals vacated her conviction and remanded her for a new trial. She is now a Livingston Parish inmate," DOC said in a statement. "Any further information concerning Curtain would need to come from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office."

The appellate court's decision cited evidence admitted into the original trial that "unfairly prejudiced" Curtin, including videos depicting sex in a dressing room and a photo showing Curtin with an unknown man.

The appeals court ruled that the trial court improperly excluded evidence related to the victim, who was married to Dennis Perkins at the time of the assault in 2014. That excluded evidence allegedly includes a video depicting the victim performing sex acts while a friend watched and her history of "faking or feigned sleep" while sexually engaging with Perkins.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case, is expected to appeal the ruling.

Curtin was first arrested in wake of the of the bombshell revelation in 2019 that Livingston sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia, who was a school teacher at the time, were booked for child sex crimes. Dennis married Cynthia after splitting from his previous wife, who was the victim in the 2014 case that landed Curtin in prison.

While investigators were looking into the claims against the Perkins, they discovered a 17-minute video depicting the assault in 2014. The victim testified she was drinking with Curtin and Perkins and woke up the next morning with a hangover but no memory of what happened that night.

A defense attorney claimed Curtin was drugged at the time of the rape in which she allegedly participated, but no evidence was gathered that could verify that assertion.



Dennis and Cynthia Perkins took plea deals for their charges within the past year. Dennis was sentenced to 100 years in prison, and Cynthia was sentenced to 41 years.