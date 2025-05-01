Woman injured in shooting on Blount Road and Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting on Blount Road and Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

Officials believe the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Blount Road. The injury is non-life-threatening but emergency officials said she was transported in "serious condition."

BRPD officials said the shots may have been fired from a vehicle behind the woman, but they are not certain of it.