78°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman injured in shooting on Blount Road and Scotland Avenue
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting on Blount Road and Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police officials said.
Officials believe the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Blount Road. The injury is non-life-threatening but emergency officials said she was transported in "serious condition."
BRPD officials said the shots may have been fired from a vehicle behind the woman, but they are not certain of it.
News
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting on Blount Road and Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police officials... More >>