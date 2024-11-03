Woman, grandson treated for smoke inhalation, bruises after house fire on South Sunset Hill Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A house fire was contained to the bedroom of a South Sunset Hill Avenue home by firefighters Friday.

Firefighters received a call about the fire at 2:54 p.m. and had the fire under control by 3:05 p.m.

Baton Rouge Fire said one woman was transported from the scene of the fire and is being treated for smoke inhalation. Officials said the woman was released and is expected to be alright.

Another person, the woman's grandson, was treated for cuts and bruises received when he was escaping the fire. He ran to a nearby store on Airline Highway where emergency officials responded to the man's injuries. It was initially reported that the man's injuries were caused by a shooting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.