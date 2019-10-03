91°
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
NEW YORK - Shocking video posted on Instagram shows a woman brazenly walking up to a lion after climbing into the big cats' enclosure at the Bronx Zoo, and zoo officials are in an uproar.
The unidentified woman walks within just a few feet of a male lion. The video shows her doing a dance and waving at the animal.
She left the enclosure uninjured.
"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a zoo spokesperson said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
