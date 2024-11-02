Woman came face to face with car thieves who shot at her as they stole her Jeep

BATON ROUGE — One woman came face-to-face with two car thieves who then shot at her on Oct. 21.

Ashley Mitchell said she got up to prepare a bottle for her baby. As she took a peek through her blinds, she caught sight of two people stealing her Jeep.

Mitchell said she ran after the thieves as they veered off in her vehicle, leaving behind tire marks in her driveway.

“And at that point, I was outside on top of my vehicle like, ‘Get out of my vehicle! What are you guys doing?’ And that’s when they just ‘POW! POW!’ – shot two times,” Mitchell said.

The thieves shot at Mitchell twice and she was not harmed, but they made off with her Jeep.

“It was nothing but God. I immediately felt myself to see if I was hit,” Mitchell said.

Three days after the terrifying incident, Baton Rouge Police found and returned her Jeep. However, she said she is not comfortable driving it.

Mitchell said this isn’t the first car-related crime that has happened in her neighborhood. She said there was a previous incident where her neighbor’s car was stolen, only for the thieves to return days later and steal his wife’s car.

Mitchell said she fears for the safety of her family.

“I don’t feel safe at all. I’m constantly waking up every hour because of what happened. Who knows if these guys are still out there!” Mitchell said.

The car thieves are still on the loose and Baton Rouge Police are still looking into this case. Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to contact BRPD.