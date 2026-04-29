Woman arrested in St. George after allegedly shooting a man during an argument

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested in St. George late Saturday night after she allegedly shot a man during an argument.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Keishell Jarreau and the victim arrived at a residence just before midnight, where they engaged in a verbal argument outside. Jarreau then allegedly knocked on the front door of the residence and began arguing with the owner.

The owner told deputies that Jarreau appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and attempted to fight her before the victim escorted Jarreau back to their vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, Jarreau allegedly collected a handgun that was lying on the passenger floor before pointing the gun at the owner of the residence and the victim, firing multiple rounds.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder near his neck. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Responding deputies arrested Jarreau for attempted second-degree murder and transported her to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.