Woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from Shell employee recreation fund

GEISMAR - A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing $45,000 from an employee-managed recreation fund at her employer, Shell. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Lauren Bourgeois, 35, was arrested Monday for theft over $25,000 and forgery. Deputies say Bourgeois admitted to stealing $45,000 from Geismar Shell. Deputies said the fraud was reported by representatives from Shell's employee recreation fund. 

Sources told WBRZ that the fund was used to hold events for employees with children such as Easter egg hunts and crawfish boils. 

Following Bourgeois' arrest, the money was returned to the fund and she was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

1 day ago Friday, August 30 2024

