Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar
PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving.
A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
White was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.
