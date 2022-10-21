53°
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. 

A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head. 

White was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet. 

Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar
