Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint

BAKER - Police are looking for a masked man who approached a woman while she was leaving her house and threatened her with a gun.

The Baker Police Department released video of the incident Monday which shows the masked individual approaching the victim with a weapon drawn, commanding her to go back inside her home.

Click here to see the raw video

The department said the woman was leaving for work when she was ambushed.

"The suspect could've possibly cased the area or even cased this victim," Police Chief Carl Dunn said. "I mean who would be waiting outside somebody's house out the blue at five o'clock in the morning."

Police said the man was trying to force the woman to let him inside her house. The home's alarm system went off when she finally opened the door, and the attacker left, seemingly startled by the commotion.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Baker Police.