Woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's vehicle, attempting to hit him and his friend
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder and criminal damage to property after an October 2022 incident where she rammed her vehicle into her ex-boyfriend's vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to BRPD, on Oct. 9. 2022, the victim and his friend were at a location at the 13000 block of Goodwood Boulevard when the victim's ex-girlfriend, Trina Riley, 52, showed up.
After a short verbal confrontation, Riley returned to her vehicle and drove towards the victim at a high rate of speed, attempting to strike them with her vehicle. She then rammed her vehicle into the victim's vehicle.
Riley fled the scene and was apprehended Friday. She was booked for two counts of attempted second degree murder, simple criminal damage to property and stalking.
