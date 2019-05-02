Witness tried to help shooting victim

BATON ROUGE - A woman who tried to help the victim in a deadly shooting overnight in Baton Rouge said she couldn't sleep after seeing the teen suffer.

"For him to just be spitting up blood like that, it just scared me," said Renee Allen, who asked WBRZ not to use her real name.

Police said Marvin Lewis, 17, was shot and killed shortly before 9:00 Tuesday night on N.49th Street. Officers said when they arrived at the scene he was found dead in the roadway.

Allen said when she heard the shooting and saw Lewis she rushed to his side to try and help. She said it's not the first time violence in the area has affected her; during a different shooting Allen said some stray bullets went into her grandmother's house.

"A bullet hit my grandmother's window, and a bullet hit my grandmother's side window to the bathroom, and my child was in here," she said. "A bullet could have {come} in here. Bullets don't have (names)."

Now Allen's family is considering moving after the last violence in their neighborhood.

"It just need to come to an end. We need to just love each other. It's time for love," she said.

Police said a second person was admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting on N. 49th Street. Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.