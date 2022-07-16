Winn Dixie parent company paid for all healthcare worker's groceries Monday

Last Wednesday, actor and producer Tyler Perry surprised hundreds of senior citizen shoppers at Winn Dixie grocery stores across Louisiana when he stepped in to foot the bills for their purchases.

The Louisiana native's sweeping act of generosity didn't stop with this act. He challenged others with the means to assist to do exactly that by matching or even surpassing his gesture.

This week, Winn Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, stepped up to the plate.

On Monday night, Southeastern Grocers surprised community heroes by paying for their purchases during healthcare professionals and first responders shopping hour at every single Winn Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket in the seven states that make up its southeast territory.

The seven state area includes Louisiana and once again, shoppers were surprised and delighted by the act of kindness, some were even moved to tears.

The company says it was motivated by Tyler Perry's words and actions and is now encouraging other companies and individuals to do all they can to support their neighbors during the global health crisis.