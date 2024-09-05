77°
Latest Weather Blog
Wide range of hunting supplies eligible for tax exemption during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - With hunting seasons approaching, a variety of hunting supplies will be eligible for tax emption this weekend.
Consumer purchases of certain firearms, ammunition, and other supplies are exempt from local and state taxes from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the exemption applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition, and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, apparel, and certain types of knives.
Purchases such as hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles, and vessels like airboats will not be eligible.
For the full list of purchases that are and are not eligible, you can read LDR's provisions list here.
News
Wide range of hunting supplies eligible for tax exemption during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday
BATON ROUGE - With hunting seasons approaching, a variety of hunting supplies will be eligible for tax emption this weekend.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
False River drawdown continues to help with the lake's health
-
New Roads appoints third police chief since January
-
Neighbors complain about activities involving youth group home in Glen Oaks
-
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
-
Tangipahoa Parish announces clearing of 100 blighted properties in parish over last...
Sports Video
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins