White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - A large pod of white pelicans stopped by the LSU lakes Monday morning.
The birds were spotted near City Park before 9 a.m. The pelicans were calmly swimming around during the cool of the morning.
People were lined up on the banks of the lake to take pictures.
A very nice view this morning near City Park! Lake full of pelicans pic.twitter.com/XbWhBCKhv4— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) October 22, 2018
WBRZ has breathtaking video of them returning to the area earlier this month.
