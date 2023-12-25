62°
White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - A large pod of white pelicans stopped by the LSU lakes Monday morning.

The birds were spotted near City Park before 9 a.m. The pelicans were calmly swimming around during the cool of the morning.

People were lined up on the banks of the lake to take pictures.

WBRZ has breathtaking video of them returning to the area earlier this month.

5 years ago Monday, October 22 2018

