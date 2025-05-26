Latest Weather Blog
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested
WHITE CASTLE — A clerk who has worked for the town of White Castle for more than a decade was arrested Friday after she was accused of taking checks meant for the town and depositing them into her personal account.
Monica Allen Lee, 52, was arrested by Iberville Parish deputies on theft and malfeasance in office charges.
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said that one of the checks Lee deposited was worth more than $2,600, making the theft a felony. Stassi added that deputies were then tipped off to her alleged crimes and that's when they began their investigation.
Stassi said that he was told Lee had communicated to the town's mayor that she intended to resign following the allegations.
Lee, who worked as a clerk for White Castle for 11 years, was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
