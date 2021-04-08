While promising transparency, LSU drags feet on Title IX investigation requests

BATON ROUGE- For nearly two weeks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has been requesting the number of Title IX complaints that are currently active at LSU.

But, for days LSU can't answer those basic questions. It comes amid fallout around the nation over how LSU handled Title IX complaints.

Lawmakers are so frustrated with LSU right now, another hearing is scheduled Friday to discuss a bombshell campus sexual assault investigation.

While the university's vowed to be transparent, it hasn't been easily forthcoming with information about what's happened since the Husch Blackwell report exposed failures and cost jobs across the country.

This week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit received redacted records of invoices from Taylor Porter after it conducted an investigation into Les Miles. The University said it redacted records because some of the work was outside the scope of the Miles investigation. However, a source provided WBRZ the unredacted records this week, after they claimed the university was covering things up again.

WBRZ reviewed the records with our attorneys who expressed concerns with how LSU redacted records.

"The redactions...are inconsistent with LSU's stated desire to allow the 'public to see the background work that went into' the investigation," WBRZ Attorney Chase Tettleton said. "I'm sure the public would be interested to know the depth of LSU's involvement in settlement talks and its recognition that a leak of the claims would require a well-prepared and coordinated press response. For reasons unknown, LSU wanted to keep those items from public scrutiny."

The investigation into Les Miles cost about $95,000 according to the invoices WBRZ received from LSU. In one of the sections that they didn't want the public to see, the university spent $735 for attorneys to write a news release in case the investigation ever became public.

The fallout cost F. King Alexander his job at Oregon State University and Les Miles his job in Kansas.

In Baton Rouge, two employees were suspended.