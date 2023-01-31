66°
West Baton Rouge welcomes home survivor of deadly police crash Liam Dunn

BRUSLY - Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him on.

"We wanted to give him a champion's welcome,“ his former high school baseball coach Mike Forbes said.

After weeks in a coma, and a difficult surgery, Dunn made his way home. Now, his former baseball team has decided to dedicate the season to him.

"We're hoping to have him throw out the first pitch," Forbes said.

That first baseball game and Liam Dunn’s first pitch is set for Feb. 20.

West Baton Rouge welcomes home survivor of deadly police crash Liam Dunn
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and... More >>
Sunday, January 29 2023

