West Baton Rouge Parish to break ground on project combing two Port Allen schools into one facility

PORT ALLEN — A new school building is set to start construction in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Cohn Intermediate Project combines Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle schools into a single facility for third through eighth grade students, West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Chandler Smith says.

Port Allen Middle will become an early college academy, allowing high school students to earn two associate's degree programs.

The project, which will break ground in two weeks, will cost around $18 million.

