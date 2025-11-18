72°
West Baton Rouge Parish approves all tax renewals, including drainage tax
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge voters approved all tax renewals that were on the ballot Saturday, with all but three precincts reporting.
Notably, a tax to fund drainage projects passed; back in March, it lost in nearly 2/3rds of the parish's 30 precincts. It renews a 7.2-mill property tax and raises $5.9 million a year.
A Port Allen Police Department renewal, a library tax renewal and two school district renewals also passed.
