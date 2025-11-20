81°
Latest Weather Blog
Weird Al Yankovic to perform at Raising Canes River Center in 2026
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Famous musical parody artist Weird Al Yankovic is set to perform in Baton Rouge in 2026.
Baton Rouge is one of 90 stops on Yankovic's "Bigger and Weirder" tour. He will play at the River Center on Sept. 23, 2026.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
News
BATON ROUGE — Famous musical parody artist Weird Al Yankovic is set to perform in Baton Rouge in 2026. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...