Weekends with Whitney: Tour highlights food, culture of downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to sink your teeth into Baton Rouge. It combines two Louisiana favorites: Rich history and rich food.

Kim Harper started the C'est Si Bon Food Tour last year.

"I thought, 'Baton Rouge really needs something like this because we have such great culture and...great southern Louisiana food,'" she told News 2's Whitney Vann. "I would wake up in the middle of the night with ideas, and I couldn't get it out of my head."

On the food tour, you'll visit nearly a half-dozen restaurants. While you're sampling dishes, Harper serves up entertaining historical and cultural stories. It's fuel for your belly and your brain.

At Hotel Indigo, you can try crawfish bread with a side of Huey Long.

"Huey P. Long stayed across the street at the Heidelberg Hotel, but his mistress stayed here at the King Hotel," Harper explains. "He would sneak her in and out through the tunnel that you are all sitting above right about now."

The food tour is the perfect way to give any out-of-towner a one-of-a-kind experience. They get the best cuisine and culture in one bite.

The entire tour last 2.5 - 3 hours. It's available Monday, Thursday and Friday nights at 6:00 p.m. There's also one for Friday lunch, and you can book a private food tour anytime.

