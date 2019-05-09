Week 3 Fan Choice Winner: Luke Lunsford

BATON ROUGE- Junior quarterback Luke Lunsford helped Dehamn Springs score 24 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes to pull off a comeback win against Fontainebleau last week.

"Even when we were down by 16 points last week, the kids knew they had a chance because 12 was behind them," said Denham Springs head coach Bill Conides. "As a head coach, I just try to stay steady and cool and calm and Luke was able to do the same thing and I think the players fed off of that."

Lunsford finished the day with 4 total touchdowns and 300 yards passing to bring his team to 2-1 on the year in his 3rd ever start.

"I wasn't even caught up in the stats because we were trailing for most of the game. I was doing what I had to do to win and make sure the team was successful," said Lunsford

Coach Conides is in his second year as head coach for the Yellow Jackets and said he's really enjoyed bringing Lunsford under his wing.

Conides is also know for the mentorship he did with LSU quarterback Myles Brennan.

"I would say they have the same kind of leadership skills to where they want the spotlight on them. They want the pressure on them. They want to be the guy with the ball in their hands on the last play of the game," said Conides. "I would say in terms of decision making, I would say Luke is a little bit better. But ultimately, I feel blessed to have been a part of both of their development."

" I would love to be Myles Brennan. He's a huge role model for me. No moment is to big for him and that is what I've taken on. Just calm yourself. Silence the crowd and just take one step at a time to win a game," said Lunsford.

In his first 3 varsity starts, Lunsford has helped lead the offense to a combined 120 points in three games, which has helped him already earn an offer from the Univerity of Alabama at Birmingham.

If his offensive production continues, Coach Conides believes the offers will continue to get better for his talented passer.

Denham Springs takes on Belaire at home on Friday.