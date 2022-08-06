Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday shooting update
BATON ROUGE - It's been a violent week in the capital area as five separate shootings have left six people dead since Friday.
The spate of deadly incidents began Friday morning when two shooters rolled up to a home on Thomas H. Delpit Drive and opened fire on two men working on the house. Police are still searching for the two suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Later that same night, another man was found shot-to-death on Seneca Street. The victim, 68-year-old David Walker, had allegedly witnessed Friday morning's shooting on Thomas H. Delpit. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says Walker's home was also destroyed in a deliberate fire Tuesday morning.
Over the weekend, authorities also confirmed the death of local rapper Garrett 'Gee Money' Burton. Burton was killed in a shooting on Dallas Drive early Sunday morning. Police have yet to determine any suspects or motives at this time.
The violence continued Tuesday night when a homeless 59-year-old man was shot and killed on Florida Boulevard. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no known suspects or motives.
Finally, another person was fatally shot on Weller Avenue Wednesday morning. Little info has been released in this shooting and police are still investigating.
Several others have also been injured in shootings across the city in this time, including a 9-year-old who was hurt in a double shooting Thursday.
All of this comes on the heels of a Sep. 5 news conference in which city officials discussed the spike in homicides across the Baton Rouge area. At that conference, Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said that there had been 57 homicides in the city since the start of 2017.
Dunnam told reporters that this was double the homicide rate of that same time last year.
