Wednesday's Health Report: Why breast cancer screening is crucial

BATON ROUGE — Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in women. The American Cancer Society says one in 50 women will develop invasive breast cancer by the age of 50.

Early detection through screening can lead to more treatable and curable breast cancers. Mayo Clinic recommends regular breast cancer screenings start at age 40, however it's not a one-size-fits-all decision.

"These decisions should be individualized,” said oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Cathcart-Rake. She believes that's because some people may benefit from screening earlier.

"Based on personal history of either breast cancer or a preinvasive type of cancer in the breast, a strong family history of a genetic predisposition to breast cancer, or chest radiation prior to the age of 30,” Cathcart-Rake said.

The standard screening at Mayo Clinic is a 3D mammogram, but self-exams are crucial to notice any new or persistent changes in the breasts or chest wall.

"If you feel a lump, especially a hard lump that doesn't move very easily, that's persistent over the course of weeks and seems to only be stable or even getting worse, that's absolutely a reason to come in. And I always tell folks and tell my patients that if it's something that's bothering you, I want to know about it,” Cathcart-Rake said.

She says early detection helps people live longer.

"We know 1 in 8 women get breast cancer. That is common. This is, unfortunately, a common disease. And so it's really important that no matter what your family history is or your personal history is, that you still be thinking about breast cancer screening,” said Cathcart-Rake.