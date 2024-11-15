Wednesday Morning Video Forecast

Wednesday will be wet for most as showers and thunderstorms roll through the region. Some storms could potentially be on the stronger side and interrupt commutes and outdoor activities. By sunrise Thursday, a much more pleasant air mass will be taking over the Capital Area.

Today & Tonight: Some of the light drizzle experienced on Tuesday will linger into the early Wednesday morning commute, resulting in slick roadways. Radar activity will begin to ramp up as the morning wears on, as more moderate rain showers and potentially stronger storms move into the region. The greatest coverage of the showers and storms is expected from mid-morning through the afternoon. Activity will begin to lessen by sunset as a cold front bringing drier air moves towards the state. The day will not be a washout, but the majority should see measurable rainfall at some point (up to 1" on average, locally higher). Flooding looks to be a lesser concern, but isolated instances of standing water are not off the table. A damaging wind gust or brief spin-up tornado also cannot be ruled out. But that will be the exception as opposed to the rule; major severe weather issues are not expected. It will be warm and muggy today with a high in the low-80s.

Up Next: A cold front will arrive early Thursday, delivering a more comfortable push of air behind it. Humidity levels will drop significantly and temperatures will fall a bit closer to average for mid-November. Highs will be in the middle-70s with lows down into the low-50s, some spots even upper-40s, late this week and into the weekend. Early next week, both highs and lows will inch higher with each passing day. While next week will start off on a warm note, the Storm Station already has an eye on our next cold front, this one trending to bring an even stronger blast of cool air. Stay tuned!

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms continue in associated with a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves slowly westward into the western Caribbean Sea. Afterward, further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend. The system is forecast begin moving slowly northwestward by early next week. Interests across the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over Jamaica and portions of Haiti during the next day or so. For now, this system does not appear to pose a threat to Louisiana.

- Emma Kate C.

