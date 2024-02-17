Wednesday morning video forecast

Once the showers start up today, they will continue on and off until Thursday evening.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: On and off showers will be around all day today. They will likely be off for most of the midday hours and will pick up again this evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the warmest this afternoon. Rain will be moving through all night and is expected to last into morning commute Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be near 60°.

Up Next: Showers will last into the first half of the day on Thursday. The morning commute may be moving slow due to the rain. Overall rainfall totals are expected to be 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Areas further south and east will see higher rainfall totals. Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms moving through in the afternoon. Stay connected to the Storm Station! We will dry up for Sunday and into next week. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

