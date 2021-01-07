Wednesday morning video forecast

Cloudy skies will turn rainy late tonight.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: High temperatures will be near 65 degrees and clouds will build in all day long. Scattered showers will move into western areas after sunset and become more widespread around midnight. A cold front will push the rain all the way through south Louisiana in the overnight hours. Most of the rain will be out of the area by the time the sun comes up on Thursday. The most western areas will be through with the rain first. The last of the rain will move out of the easternmost areas by 4 am.

Up Next: Cool air will come in behind the rain, and afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be back down in the 30s. Friday will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 50s. This trend will be interrupted by our next chance for precipitation on Sunday evening. Some weather models are hinting at snow possibilities in northern Louisiana. For the Baton Rouge area, the possibilities range from light rain to a wintery mix falling on Sunday evening. Our eyes are glued to the data and we will bring you all the latest information as soon as we have it. Stay with us as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

