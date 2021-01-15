Wednesday morning video forecast

Make sure you have a way to receive warning information! Severe weather possible tomorrow afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This morning we woke up to temperatures in the 60s, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. This afternoon will bring rain, but mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. Many areas will stay dry with cloudy conditions today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s, and tonight temperatures will again stay in the 60s.

Up Next: The major rainmaker will move in on Thursday. A cold front will approach the area on Thursday afternoon with storms moving in ahead of it. The WBRZ viewing area is under a SLIGHT (2/5) risk for severe weather on Thursday associated with this line of storms. This means any storms that move through will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds as well as a tornado or two. NEW since Tuesday, the timeline is a bit slower. The line of storms will likely be the strongest and most organized well west of the WBRZ viewing area. As the storms approach our area, they will be weakening. The severe weather risk is still in play, so please stay weather aware.

After those storms move out on Thursday, much cooler, drier air will move in behind them. The new year will start with temperatures in the 60s and a lot of sunshine. Cool and dry conditions will stick around through the weekend and early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

