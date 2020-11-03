Wednesday morning video forecast

The forecast is on repeat again today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Some patchy fog is a possibility once again this morning. It will be most likely to form in areas near bodies of water. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. The winds are out of the east and northeast. The northerly component to the wind is important because it means the winds are coming from land instead of the winds packed with moisture that often come from the Gulf. A slight wind shift will be able to promote some afternoon showers, but this is most likely along the coast. The Baton Rouge area will stay dry today. Rain chances will go up later this week. Today will be the last really good day to spend time outside all afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s tonight, and some fog may form late.

Up next: Rain chances will go up on Thursday and Friday (near 30-40%). Neither day is expected to be a total washout, but everyone from Mississippi down to the coast could see some showers and thunderstorms. If you need to know exactly when and where afternoon showers pop up, you can track it out on the WBRZ Weather app. It is a free download on your Apple or Android device. It will alert you when rain and lightning are in your area.

Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s all week with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances will taper off for the weekend, but some humidity will stick around. We will see another spike in the rain chances next week along a cold front. It is still too early to see any major changes on the 7-day forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to move out in the open Atlantic. It will not impact the Gulf Coast or anywhere in the United States. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

There are no other areas to watch at this time.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.