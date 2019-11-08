Wednesday morning video forecast

A pair of mild days will precede the next cold front and shot at showers. Drier and cooler conditions are pegged for the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s beneath mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift southeasterly allowing milder air to hold overnight lows in the low 60s. This wind shift will also mark the return of enough moisture for clouds to lower and thicken.

Up Next: Clouds will increase throughout Thursday as the next storm system moves into the area. Showers will develop through the day. However, instability should stay rather limited, with only an isolated thunderstorm in the mix—most likely north of I-10. Heavy rain will not be an issue either and showers should only be scattered about—a washout is not anticipated. Precipitation will end before dawn on Friday as a cold front pushes through.

For Tiger fans traveling to Tuscaloosa, the weather should be quiet and cooperative. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s on Saturday morning followed by a pair of weekend afternoons in the mid 60s. Cool and dry conditions are anticipated for both the LSU and Southern football games on Saturday afternoon. There are signs of even colder air entering on the region next week. We will need to watch for the possibility of the season’s first freeze.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. This is the final official month of hurricane season.

THE EXPLANATION:

A frontal system will move into the region on Thursday. Fortunately, instability will be rather limited for this cold front and only a few thunderstorms will be in the mix with the associated rainfall Thursday morning to Friday morning. Another dry and cool weekend is expected. Signs are pointing to a very deep trough digging into the Eastern U.S. early next week. As this occurs, a cold front will be driven southward and through our area. Due to poor moisture recovery, the front is likely to pass by dry, but may usher in the coldest temperatures so far this fall. We will need to monitor this for the possibility of freezing temperatures.

