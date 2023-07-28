Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today and Tonight: The rain we saw last night has exited, but we will keep the cloudy skies across the area for much of Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the low 50s - some areas may not get out of the 40s, depending on the cloud cover. Tonight, expect a light freeze across the area, especially north of Baton Rouge. Remember to bring your pets inside, as well any sensitive vegetation.





Looking Ahead: High pressure will move overhead tomorrow, bringing back the sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Friday morning will start off chilly, with temperatures in the lower 30s, where a light freeze is possible again. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, our next chance for rain will return mainly late in the day on Saturday. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected and rainfall amounts are likely to range from 0.50" - 1".

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

