Wednesday morning forecast

Okay, we may not have missed the summer-like humidity, but it does return today. As a result, we'll see some showers return in the forecast.

Today's showers will likely remain south of the Baton Rouge area today. Overnight lows will return to the mid 70s, indicative of the higher humidity expected. The cold front that brought us slightly drier conditions will betray us and move back toward the north as a disturbance. This will increase showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. The good news is that the rain and clouds will help keep the temperatures out of the 90s.

In the tropics, Emily is out of here, however there is a tiny disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which only has a 10% chance of development by Friday, and one in the central Atlantic with the same odds. We're not worried about either at this time, but will continue to watch it.