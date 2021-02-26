64°
Wednesday morning crash involving cement truck along I-12 W near Holden
LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash involving a cement truck that occurred on I-12 WB at Hwy 441/Exit 29 (Holden) and Hwy 63 /Frost Rd/Exit 228 on Wednesday (Feb. 24) morning has been cleared from the roadway.
The truck reportedly crashed along I-12 W at mile marker 27, between Holden and Livingston, but the crash site has been cleared and drivers are now able to pass through the route as usual.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
