Wednesday evening video forecast

It has been breezy across the area thanks to the relative proximity of Hurricane Ian. Pleasant weather will continue with more cool nights and warm afternoons.

The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across the area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING due to critical fire conditions for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) until 7pm Wednesday and it could be extended into Thursday. This includes the parishes of: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension and the counties of Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

Many locations in the region have gone more than two weeks since measurable rain and dry conditions will continue for the duration of this week. With increased winds due to Hurricane Ian nearby in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, favorable fire conditions could persist through much of the week.

In addition, a WIND ADVISORY will continue for areas surrounding Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain until 10pm Wednesday. Northeast winds of 20-25mph with gusts over 40mph could cause spotty tree and powerline damage.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will stay clear overnight with northeast winds of 10-15mph. Low temperatures will bottom out around 53 degrees. Thursday will bring much more sunshine and blue sky. There will be an ongoing northeast breeze of 10-15mph with a few higher gusts. It would be a good idea to secure any loose, outdoor objects and avoid burning. High temperatures will maximize around 79 degrees.

Up Next: Friday will also begin in the 50s followed by a sunny afternoon in the low 80s. Winds should be trending lighter. Certainly, over the weekend, those winds will ease as temperatures gradually moderate about a degree or two per daypart. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s and 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Still, no rain chances are currently advertised through the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Catastrophic Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida around 3:05pm ET on Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 155mph and a minimum central pressure of 940mb. Ian will continue moving just east of due north at 9mph through today while gradually weakening due to land interactions. Still, devastating coastal impacts due to surge, torrential rain and battering wind will continue across western and central Florida. Ian will move over the western Atlantic Ocean by Thursday night making a second landfall as a tropical storm or hurricane near the Georgia or South Carolina coasts on Friday. For additional information on the ongoing impacts from Hurricane Ian, visit the National Hurricane Center website.

Tropical Depression Eleven formed on Wednesday afternoon in the central Atlantic Ocean. This system could become a short-lived tropical storm before drifting north and dissipating by the end of the weekend.

The Explanation: Autumn weather will continue through the workweek. With Ian east of the area and a surface high pressure system to our north, a strong pressure gradient will continue to produce breezy conditions with northerly winds of 15-25mph. Those same winds continue to transport very dry air across the region with dew point temperatures in the 40s and relative humidity below thirty percent. In combination with dry antecedent conditions due to a lack of rainfall, fires can easily spread and there is a heightened danger of this through Thursday. Outside of those two (comparatively minor) concerns, very pleasant weather will continue with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 80s. A gradually weakening Ian will keep northerly wind flow over the region through this weekend. The associated dry air will result in zero rain chances. A weak front may approach the area later next week, which could be the next very low shot at precipitation.

--Josh

