Wednesday 1pm Weather Update

Temperatures will climb well above freezing today and a line of showers and storms will move through. These will work together to melt the ice for the entire area today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures are starting in the 20s again today. Warmer air is expected to move in quickly, bringing temperatures above freezing by late morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is issued for Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, and West Feliciana parishes and counties until 12 pm. That is because temperatures are still so chilly this morning that light icing may occur before completely transitioning to rain.

By noon showers and storms will begin moving from west to east across the area. The rain will help to melt away all the ice. Be aware of falling ice off of buildings, trees, and power lines. We suggest waiting to do any debris removal until all of the ice is completely melted.

The line of showers and storms will produce rain well into the evening hours today. At times rain will be heavy and you may hear some thunder. About an inch of rain is expected across the area, but isolated higher amounts are possible. Since some rivers are still running high from last week's rain, minor flooding will be possible.

Tonight, the thick cloud cover will help to keep temperatures warm and above freezing into Thursday morning.

Up Next: Some showers will linger into Thursday morning, but temperatures will be well above freezing in the mid-40s. Most of the day will be dry and cloudy. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Use caution on Friday and Saturday morning just in case any leftover wet spots are frozen very early. The afternoon temperatures will be well above freezing and will melt away problem spots. Temperatures on Friday afternoon will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Over the weekend we will see a significant warm-up with temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. A chance for rain returns to the forecast early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

