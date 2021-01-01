Wednesday 12pm Severe Weather Update

An ENHANCED (3/5) risk for severe weather has been issued for the WBRZ viewing area for Thursday. This is an upgrade from the previous outlook, meaning severe weather is likely as storms roll through on Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe conditions may present in the form of straight-line winds or tornadoes.

WHAT TO DO

Have a plan.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, heavy rain and strong (potentially damaging) winds are heading toward you. The best way to keep yourself safe is to stay away from windows and stay informed. Be sure to check what time the warning starts and ends and stay sheltered in place until the Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, take cover immediately. Move to the most interior room of your home on the lowest level and stay away from windows. Closets and bathrooms make great safe spots if you don’t have a basement. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can and bring your pets with you. Once again be sure to stay informed with the latest warning information. Stay sheltered until the Tornado Warning expires.

***If you will not be at home for New Year’s Eve, think about a plan for the alternate location as well. Also, check weather conditions around the area before driving to a new place.

You can get warning information pushed straight to your phone from the WBRZ Weather app. It is a free download on Apple or Android devices.