Webb Park residents say bike lane should go

BATON ROUGE - There's a petition going around the Webb Park area in an effort to do away with bike lanes in the neighborhood.

People who live in the community met Wednesday night to discuss what to do after a number of people received parking tickets for parking in the bike lanes.

"The police started giving tickets and we said 'wait a minute, we want to be able to park on our own street,'" said Gene Groves, a Glenmore resident.

Baton Rouge Police said in the last few weeks a number of complaints have been made about cars parked in the bike lanes along Glenmore Ave. Police began enforcing the law by writing tickets. It is illegal to park in a bike lane.

Groves said the neighborhood was told by the city it can get rid of the bike lanes so people can park or keep the bike lanes and don't park in the street.

"We decided we would rather park on our street than have the bike lanes," said Groves.

Bike lanes line either side of Glenmore Ave. and Hundred Oaks. Both are wide streets with medians, where parking is off limits.

Groves said the petition has been signed by 90 percent of Glenmore residents. But, in an area where biking is encouraged, not everyone is convinced getting rid of the lanes is the best option.

"I think that bike lanes and encouraging people to use bike lanes is a good idea," said Webb Park resident Jimmy Wetherford.

Following a closed meeting Wednesday, the neighborhood plans to hand over their petition and work with Metro Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle to arrange a meeting with the city and police to help make a decision.