Weather Watch: Heavy rainfall overtakes Pointe Coupee Parish, heads for Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Severe weather is expected to impact Baton Rouge and surrounding areas late Tuesday (March 23) morning, and then linger until Thursday.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, unusually gusty winds can already be felt in Baton Rouge. Some, viewing the winds as a reminder of what may come, are preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of rain by Thursday night.
The area will be under a flash flood watch as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, and forecasters are watching river levels closely so as to issue warnings should it appear that river flooding will occur.
WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and updating viewers all morning on 2une In, which can be watched live online here.
The weather team can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
