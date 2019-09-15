'We will succeed if we stay united;' Mayor responds to defaced St. George signs

BATON ROUGE - Some people against the controversial City of St. George are now defacing signs supporting the incorporation.

One man living in the St. George area doesn't want his neighborhood to become ad city, but he's also against the signs being defaced.

"I think it's low, doing something like that behind somebody's back," resident Michael Dubroc said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on Facebook regarding the issue.

"The foundation of this community is respect for one another," the mayor wrote. "We are all neighbors and we should look out for each other. We're in the middle of an impassioned debate about the future of this community, let's do it in a respectful manner. We will succeed if we stay united."

Voters head to the polls on October 12 to decide if St. George will become an independent city or remain a part of the parish.

"Right now we want to encourage people to get all the necessary information for October 12," Mayor Broome told WBRZ.

Early voting begins September 28.