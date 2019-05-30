'We have nowhere to go;' Backwater now seeping into homes in Pierre Part

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Backwater flooding only seems to be getting worse for people living along South Bay Road near the Pierre Part Bay.

Despite homeowners sandbagging, water is now getting into homes. Homeowner Florian Metrjean says he has an inch of water inside parts of his residence. His floors are ruined and mold is starting to form.

"Nobody is talking about FEMA, no one is talking about any assistance for anybody that has been affected by water," said Metrejean. "Nothing."

Over a span of two weeks, one inch of backwater has filled up in several parts of his home and it's not stopping. He shares the home with his elderly mother and niece, who require special care.

"It's been a nightmare, it's really been a nightmare," Metrejean said.

Backwater flooding has taken over the streets. The road is covered in two feet of water, and sandbags continue to line up against homes. The flooding is a powerhouse, trapping residents.

"We have to sacrifice going to the store every once in a while," Metrejean said. "We have no place to go."

Metrejean even fashioned a sidewalk using sandbags just to get to the home.

"If they would put the barge earlier, we would have not gotten any of this," Metrejean said.

Now all they can do is put their faith into a barge and hope the water recedes soon. The barge will act as a temporary flood control structure to keep backwater flooding in the Atchafalaya Basin from entering Assumption, St. Martin and parts of St. Mary parishes.