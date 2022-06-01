74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WBRZ's traffic reporter Ashley Fruge' dances for charity

BATON ROUGE - Ashley Fruge’, WBRZ 2une-in traffic reporter, danced in this year’s Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser over the weekend.

Dancing for Big Buddy was held Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

The event raised money for the Big Buddy program, which has been helping the Baton Rouge community for over 30 years. The program matches adult role models with children that are looking for a special friend, or mentor in their lives.

The gala and show featured many of the community's leaders and prominent citizens as they performed a ballroom dance performance with a professional dance partner.

Ashley walked away from the event with the award for "Most Elegant".

For more info visit their website.

Monday, May 01 2017

