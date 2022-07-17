WBRZ's guide to celebrating the country's independence all weekend long

BATON ROUGE - The capital city has several events leading up to WBRZ's Fourth of July Fireworks out on the Mississippi.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., Red Stick Social will host the Independence Weekend Music Fest. Along with local artists, the line-up also includes an American Idol Contestant.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or online here.

In addition, this Sunday, Kenilworth Science and Technologies School with host its 50th annual Independence Day Parade. The parade commences at 6:30 p.m. on the school's campus.

These aren't the only events going on in Baton Rouge—there are several more this weekend focused on bringing the community together to honor our country's independence.