64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ FLASHBACK: John James Audubon Bridge opens to traffic in 2011

Related Story

On May 5, 2011, the John James Audubon Bridge opened to traffic, connecting Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes. 

Drivers that were used to an hour long commute to get from one side of the river to another could save about 40 minutes each trip with the new bridge. 

The project was announced in 1992 with an estimated cost of $50M but the price grew and left taxpayers on the hook for $409M, nearly a 700 percent increase. Organizers estimated the bridge would log about 4,000 travelers a day, but the bridge only averages about 2,900.

Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below:

News
WBRZ FLASHBACK: John James Audubon Bridge opens...
WBRZ FLASHBACK: John James Audubon Bridge opens to traffic in 2011
On May 5, 2011, the John James Audubon Bridge opened to traffic, connecting Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 Thursday, May 08, 2025 9:07:00 AM CDT May 08, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days