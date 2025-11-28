59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WBRSO: Person struck by vehicle on La. Highway 1, taken to hospital via AirMed

PORT ALLEN - A person struck by a vehicle on La. Highway 1 was taken to the hospital via AirMed, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the crash was a vehicle versus a pedestrian near American Way earlier Tuesday evening.

No other information was immediately available.

